Megan Fox’s Divorce Empowered Her: 5 Lessons She Gave Us By Separating

Megan Fox surprised many when she announced that – after 10 years of relationship with actor Brian Austin Green – she would finally divorce on good terms.

Interestingly, there were those who saw it coming because this couple experienced ups and downs throughout their time together, so on more than one occasion they had thought about divorce. Although for some reason or another they ended up giving themselves one more chance.

However, this time the actress gave an incredible lesson in self-love by deciding to separate from her husband. That is why here we present 5 valuable lessons that the protagonist of Diabolic temptation she learned after the divorce and that they made her the queen of self-love.

# 1 The age difference is a problem

In a study carried out by the American Psychological Association, it states that when a woman goes out with an older man, she tends to mature faster and adopt certain attitudes from her partner. This is because they indirectly modify the personalities of their partners by taking a dominant role.

Recall that Megan is 13 years younger than Brian, in addition, she met him when he had barely reached the age of majority. So it is understandable that after so long as a couple she wants to experiment with her singleness and get to know herself as an individual.

# 2 Moving away when you feel suffocated is the healthiest thing to do

One of the reasons why the actress made the decision to divorce was because during the recording of Midnight in the Switchgrass She managed to feel completely free and happy, since she was working abroad (away from her husband).

According to psychologists, it is very normal to be overwhelmed by living together as a couple because quality time and individual space are reduced; Generally, their recommendation is to talk about it and fix the most conflictive aspects.

Although it must be remembered that Megan and her ex-husband had already shuffled the possibility of separating in the past, so their problems probably kept repeating themselves over and over again.

The actress took a very important step for her peace of mind by not romanticizing the idea that everything will change if there is a new opportunity. The best thing is to leave knowing that you did your best to make it work, but fate simply has other plans.

# 3 Others will never be happy, so do what you want

One of the most criticized aspects after Megan and Brian’s divorce was that she started dating someone else. A completely archaic idea, as each individual overcomes a break in their own time.

Of course, science calculated an average of 3 months, so that such ‘period of mourning’ is not even as long as many others believe.

Interestingly, another very controversial aspect for some media is that she is 4 years older than Machine Gun Kelly. A super ridiculous point because the age difference is small and when she dated an older man no one was scandalized.

That’s how it is! Megan has not only suffered from sexualization due to machismo, she also experienced the prejudice that many women who date underage men have.

# 4 It’s never too late to regain your confidence

Those who saw Megan Fox’s early years in Hollywood are familiar with her image as sex symbolBut after becoming a mother, she put all that aside. He even limited his appearances in audiovisual productions and stopped experimenting with his style.

Once divorced, she remembered that she had a body of envy and was empowered to show it off like never before. Instead of criticizing her, many applauded her bold dress decision for the 2021 VMAs.

# 5 Divorce is not a failure, it is a step to happiness

Traditionally it used to be believed that a divorce was synonymous with failure, however, that is the biggest lie, since it is a step to achieve happiness. Marriage usually occurs at a time full of love and little critical analysis, so with time and coexistence, incompatibility appears.

As a result, there are couples with absent love and full of falsehood. For psychologists, this environment is very harmful when there are children involved, who could create more trauma by growing up in a family as well as with divorced parents.

Wasn’t divorce Megan Fox’s best decision? What do you think of the harsh criticism he has faced for it? Leave us your comments about it.

