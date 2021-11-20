Match summary PSG vs Nantes (3-1) | Messi, first goal in Ligue 1

Editorial Mediotiempo

They had to spend 412 minutes on the court with him PSG in Ligue 1 for what Lionel messi could score his first goal in this French competition, it was this Saturday against Nantes placing the final 3-1.

It was his sixth game in Ligue 1 with his new team, a game that had not yet been defined, since the difference was only one goal, but the Flea put him at ease at the end of the game, scoring at 87 ‘of action.

The Argentine circulated with the ball in three quarters of the court and being close to boundaries, he only put together his play, outwitted the defense, opening a space to take his powerful shot in order to celebrate at home.

Messi had already scored goals with PSG, but only in the Champions League, in view of Manchester City and in front of RB Leipzig with a double, but in Ligue 1 he was barely able to finalize.

The first goal of the match was Kylian Mbappé, who with his left foot put the 1-0 at minute 2 and although Randal Kolo could make the tie in 76 ‘, PSG would not lower their arms, despite the fact that at 65’ Keylor Navas was expelled.

The insistence on the attack of Paris, led to a defensive error by Dennis Appiah, committing an own goal to give the advantage to his rival. Finally, at 87 ‘Messi’s goal would arrive.

In this way, PSG remains consolidated at the top of Ligue 1 with 37 points, Lens is the closest and barely has 24. While Nantes stagnates at 18.