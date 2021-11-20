María Rojo will replace Carmen Salinas in the telenovela ‘My fortune is loving you’

Carmen Salinas’ health continues to hang by a thread just over a week after the actress was admitted to the hospital for a brain hemorrhage.

Because her family, colleagues, friends and even the producer Nicandro Díaz had the hope that the first actress could return to collaborate in the telenovela “My fortune is loving you”; it is the blood relatives of Salinas who stated that this possibility has been totally ruled out.

Carmen Salinas / Mexico Agency

Through their Instagram account, the Salinas Lozano family reported that the doctors who are monitoring the health of Doña Carmelita expressed their denial of the possibility that the 82-year-old artist will return to work soon.

“Through this means, we inform that by instructions of the doctors, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, in the event that she regained consciousness, would have to undergo a rehabilitation that would not allow her to have a short-term work activity. This because he was fulfilling various projects. We continue to pray for his speedy recovery and we appreciate all the expressions of affection towards our family “the statement read.

For this reason, the production of the melodrama reported that it will be the actress María Rojo who will replace Salinas in her character as Margarita Domínguez Negrete, Magos.

“The producer Nicandro Díaz stressed that the entire production of” My fortune is loving you “awaits the speedy recovery of Mrs. Carmen Salinas and is keeping an eye on her evolution and close to the actress’s family. He explained that, given that the medical team has indicated that the recovery process will be prolonged, which has been corroborated by the family, the decision has been made to invite the actress María Rojo who will play the character of Magos ”, says part of the release.

María Rojo / Mexico Agency

It should be noted that in addition to this project, Salinas also had to record the second season of the series “Ana”, starring the Veracruz actress Ana de la Reguera, among other projects.

