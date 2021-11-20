Marcelo Flores in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Mexico? Don’t scrub!

Within the Mexican National Team they consider observing the Arsenal U-18 player, but he still needs to refine his physique and avoid individualist actions

Inside the Mexican team they see difficult that Marcelo Flores, England U-18 Arsenal midfielder, can reach the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Tri major, as they consider that the player “is individualist” and lacks physical.

“They are putting flowers by 2022 with the greatest … It may be that the technical body of Martino see it, but nothing else, “they said to ESPN Digital from inside the tricolor.

In the Mexican National Team, the individualism of Marcelo Flores generates concern. Getty Images

Sources within the Tricolor indicated that “in the minor (selections) they do not want to put it because they say it is very individualistic, and now it turns out that it is a ‘phenomenon.”

“You can talk to them and they will tell you that he is very individualistic. Still the ‘guy’ does not understand anything tactically and now it turns out that they are applying for the eldest … Do not scrub!”.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He was recently a figure with the Mexican Under-20 Team that lifted the first trophy of the Revelations Cup 2021, after the Arsenal player scored in the duels against Brazil and the United States.

The physical complexion of Marcelo Flores is also an obstacle for a possible call to the Senior Mexican National Team. Getty Images

The source explained that the 18-year-old weighs just 50 kilos, so “can you imagine the first kick they hit him in the world? It’s going to go to the fence. “

It is worth mentioning that the day before, Flores was optimistic about being able to get a place in the Mexican team directed by Gerardo Martino.

When asked about when he will decide on a team, he replied: “I think that when they call me to the eldest and I feel comfortable, I will enjoy playing a lot for the country I choose.”

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He also assured that his father had already had a talk with him. ‘Tata’ Martino.