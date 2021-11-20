Mar del Plata Film Festival: 3 recommended classic films to honor Clint Eastwood

As you enter your eighth decade in film, Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates Actor, Producer, and Director Clint Eastwood With Theatrical Re-release Of Seven Of His Films. In anticipation of the federal release in theaters (there is still no information about the showrooms, if they can be seen from November 25 to December 1), the feature films will also have a pass through the 36th Mar del Plata International Film Festival, to be held from Thursday 18 to Sunday 28 November.

The public will be able to see this cinematic tribute that includes the following films: Sniper, Gran Torino, Dirty Harry, The Unforgivables, The Bridges of Madison, Sully: Feat on the Hudson and The mule. Along with the screening of the films, you will be able to see some of the chapters of the documentary Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy.

Clint Eastwood films and schedules at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival

Dirty Harry

In room: Sunday 21 4:00 p.m., Paseo Aldrey (Aldrey Room 2)

Synopsis: An insane murderer calling himself “Scorpio” keeps the city of San Francisco on edge. The tough police inspector Harry “Dirty” Callahan is assigned to hunt down and find the psychopath.

It is projected with Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, Fighting for Justice.

The bridges of Madison

In room: Saturday 20 4:00 p.m., Paseo Aldrey (Aldrey Room 2)

Synopsis: Photographer Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) delves into the life of housewife Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep) over four days in the 1960s.

It is projected with Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, An Actor’s Director.

The mule

In room: Tuesday 23 4:00 p.m., Paseo Aldrey (Aldrey Room 2)

Synopsis: A 90-year-old horticulturist, a Korean War veteran, becomes a drug mule for a Mexican cartel.