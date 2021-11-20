‘Many will be against us’; Puebla, for the feat against Chivas

With six games in a row without winning and detached from some of the players who were fundamental to get to Semifinals of the Guardians 2021 What Salvador Reyes, Santiago Ormeño or Omar Fernández, the start of the tournament Puebla It seemed to mark the end of a short stage that filled his followers with satisfaction, although it ended up not being the case.

At team commanded by Nicolas Larcamón the last thing to think about is to surrender soon, it was rearmed despite short economic resources and now he will seek to enter the Liguilla at the expense of Chivas, one of the so-called great teams of Mexican soccer to continue with its amazing story.

“Chivas is a very popular team, the largest in Mexico and surely many people will be against us, but it’s nice to play with that. We will be in our court, with our people and play it with a Final, “said Juan Segovia, Puebla defender at Half Time.

Little money, a lot of union

Become one of the leatheriest clubs, described by the strategist himself as “egg breaker”, the Strip team managed to finish the tournament in the seventh place in the table with 24 points, which will give you the option to fight for a place in the Big party playing the Repechage at home, an instance to which he will arrive lined up with the intention of becoming a pleasant surprise, one built with a few million dollars.

According to the German consultancy Transfermarkt, the camotero team ranks 16th out of 18 templates that make up the First Division in terms of the economic value of its staff, with a total cost of 21.60 million euros, contrasting with the Herd 49.70 Sacred, his opponent, and even more with the 80.90 from Rayados, the most valuable squad in the League. Differences that in consideration of Juan Segovia they have known how to solve.

“Today, in soccer, the team with the most money does not win; it does give you many chances, extra-football things like being able to choose the players ”, added the central camotero. “We focus on what we are going to do and we can compete with anyone, “he added.

The defender I consider that Puebla Has known earn the respect of Mexican soccer, something that has also returned to their fans at the stadium, which they will seek to take advantage of in the Play-off against the Flock.

“Since I arrived, we were one, a team, we are all and that took us last tournament to the semifinals and now to be involved in the fight among the best.

“They are already respecting us, when I arrive to Puebla the truth that the fans had lost the desire to see their team and now the respect that the club deserves has returned. We have earned it and the most difficult thing is to maintain ourselves ”, he commented.

21 Enfranñados that will play with the support of thousands in the stands! ???? These are the ones summoned by Profe Larcamón that tomorrow they will leave everything out of pure love for #LaFranjaQueNosUne???? Start the countdown! ⌛️ RT if tomorrow we get the Third Consecutive League ???? pic.twitter.com/MY6sL7XqJz – Club Puebla ???? (@ClubPueblaMX) November 20, 2021

Puebla, a headache for the Flock in final rounds

Besides the best rhythm that He showed throughout the semester, the history of clashes in Liguilla and defining instances looks like a good incentive for those led by Nicolas Larcamón, since it completely favors the Puebla team, even with a Final that was loaded in his favor.

In the 1982-83 season, the camotero team He raised his first league title from the hand of Manuel Lapuente in a series that went to penalties after drawing 2-2 on aggregate, while in the 1991-92 season the Camoteros eliminated the Herd in the Quarterfinals by a 4-3. In addition, Puebla was crowned in the tournament of Cup 2015, when won 4-2. There are plenty of reasons not to stop dreaming in Angelopolis.