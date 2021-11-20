Manchester United | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meets urgently with heavyweights

After the fantastic transfer market that Manchester United carried out last summer, adding 3 world-class players such as Jadon Sancho, Raphaël Varane or Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, things are not going as fans of the red devils.

With almost a third of the season played, the sixth position in Champions League It tastes like little after all the summer investment. The defeat in the last game before the national team break, in the Manchester derby He left the spirits of the MU footballers very touched, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Mancunian coach, on the tightrope.

Solskjaer meets with Cristiano

In this sense, as he points out Daily Mail, the Norwegian coach has had an important meeting with the captain, Harry Maguire, and other heavyweights of the team such as Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the prevailing voices in the locker room.

With the future of OGS in the air, with names like Brendan Rodgers or Zinedine Zidane flying over the benches of Old trafford, the following meetings will be key to define the aspirations of Manchester United in the remainder of the season.