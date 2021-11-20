Manchester United is thrashed by Watford

London England. Manchester United signed the possible sentence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a ridiculous new defeat, this time at the Watford by a 4-1 win and ending the match with 10 men after the expulsion of Harry Maguire.

Manchester United he had a first half to be forgotten against Watford, who squandered his options. And that the Spanish archer David De Gea, who became the Iberian player with the most appearances in the Premier League, saved Ismail Sarr a penalty after eleven minutes. He stopped it, the VAR ordered it to be repeated and stopped it again.

But this warning was not enough for a Manchester United who received two goals before the break. First Joshua King from the small area and then Sarr himself with a cross shot.

Donny Van de Beek, who came off the bench, cut the distance taking advantage of an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses scoring opportunities

The Portuguese striker, once again, was able to change the sign of the match and save his coach’s head, but, with everything in favor in a heads up and with 2-1 on the scoreboard, Ben Foster made him a save.

To make it more complicated, Harry maguire received two yellow cards in seven minutes, the second when he tried to dribble a Watford player, lose the ball and have to knock him down, and went, with twenty minutes to go, to the locker room.

Despite being with one less, ‘Los Diablos Rojos’ had chances to tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo

he missed a low-angle shot and a header into the area, while Bruno Fernandes wasted a shot just from the edge.

In the added time, when it seemed that nothing could get worse for him Manchester United, Joao Pedro made it 3-1 in 93 and Emmanuel Dennis made it 4-1 with the time practically fulfilled.

This defeat, the second in a row for United after falling in the Manchester derby before the international break, causes that they have only won one of their last four games and that, right now, in the Premier, they are seventh, five points behind the ‘Champions’ positions and with several teams to play.

Claudio Ranieri’s Watford breathes with this result and is located in sixteenth place with thirteen units.

With information from EFE