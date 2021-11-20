Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in Hirving Lozano

Hirving lozano could come out of the SSC Napoli the next summer. Two great European clubs would have already asked about the Mexican’s situation.

The ‘Chucky’ Lozano He unleashed the controversy a few days ago after some statements about his future. As we explained on filenames.net, the footballer opened the exit doors of the SSC Napoli, looking for a somewhat bigger club.

These statements, logically, have not sat well in the Neapolitan city. Even though it would not be his intention, Hirving lozano hurt the pride of the fans of the SSC Napoli with his words. Many say that, indirectly, the Mexican declared that the Italian team is not a great club on the European scene.

Hirving lozano He arrived in Naples in 2019, when the Italian club paid 35 million euros to PSV Eindhoven to close the signing of the Mexican. After a somewhat discreet first season, the ‘Chucky’ Lozano it ended up exploding last season. With fifteen goals scored between all competitions, Hirving lozano came close to the numbers achieved at PSV Eindhoven.

This season, the Mexican attacker has three goals and two assists in 16 games. Hirving lozano is a key piece in Luciano Spalletti’s game plans and, except for some games, Hirving lozano he is usually a starter in the Neapolitan attack.

However, with his latest statements he has opened the door to a possible exit to ‘a bigger club’.

The two European clubs that follow Hirving Lozano

-Manchester United: At Old Trafford they would be very interested in closing the arrival of the Mexican attacker. At 26 years old, Hirving lozano It is no longer the eternal promise of Mexico, but it is a reality.

-Inter de Milan: As we have told on filenames.net, Hirving lozano It would be plan B of the Nerazzurri directive if Lorenzo Insigne does not sign for the Milan team.