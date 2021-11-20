LL Cool J and Will Smith could face each other in a Verzuz battle

Although at first we could see them as a wonderful and temporary idea while we were locked up in quarantine, the truth is that the battles Verzuz they have established themselves as an ideal entertainment option for fans of black music around the world. So much so, that we have already seen battles soul, funk, R&B, New Jack Swing, rap and trap. Come on, almost the entire spectrum.

In this way, the news regarding the show of confrontations (which in cases like that of Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon or Method Man vs. Redman, it is more of battles between friends of the soul) are more and more relevant and with more people from all over the planet pending.

And the latest news regarding the concerts devised by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz (You know, two of the best producers in the world) come from the hand of two of the great historical icons of rap: nothing more and nothing less than LL Cool J and Will Smith. Two guys who have not only succeeded in music, but also in the seventh art.

Will this Verzuz happen between Will Smith and LL Cool J?

During a round of interviews for his biography, Will Smith said the following to “Sway in the Morning” :

“I’ve been thinking about the Verzuz, me and LL Cool J were thinking about making one. But I didn’t get the chance because I was busy writing my book »

Regarding the possible battle, the co-host (Heather B) told her that if she would bring DJ Jazzy Jeff, to which Smith answered:

“Exactly, that’s just my secret weapon”

Smith’s book is already written and has gone on sale, with what perhaps now is a good time to return the idea of ​​that confrontation between Will Smith and LL Cool J. Of course, putting the great DJ Jazzy Jeff into the equation, a immense incentive to see the show.

Now we can only wait to see if the battle happens or not, we are sure that Timbaland or Swizz Beatz have already picked up the phone to offer it, but it is also true that the idea almost sounds more like publicitary estrategy to create headlines for the sale of “Will,” the autobiography of the now iconic Will Smith.