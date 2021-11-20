LiveU and BMG contribute to the 40th anniversary of the release of Rocky IV

To commemorate this fact, the launch of the new Ultimate Director’s Cut of the film was scheduled, for which Broadcast Management Group (BMG) partnered with MGM Studios in the production of a live program where 8 cameras were used in various locations within the Philadelphia Film Center that broadcast the event through the next generation remote production center – REMI Broadcast – in Las Vegas.

LiveU’s LU800 multi-camera production-grade field units are at the core of REMI’s production workflow, delivering cost-effective, high-quality live video streaming.

“We are pleased to offer live broadcasts of the special event commemorating the anniversary of Rocky IV and share the same message: Unwavering determination to fulfill dreams,” he said. Mike savello, Vice President of Sales for LiveU for America.

He added: ‘The LU800’s ability to deliver four full-HD feeds, fully synchronized to stream from a single portable unit, changes the economics of remote production and gives companies like BMG the ability to deliver high-quality live content to TV screens. cinema, televisions and mobile devices’.

The production featured a 20-minute live pre-show, followed by a 25-minute question and answer session with star, screenwriter and director, Sylvester Stallone, followed by the premiere of the film before audiences at more than 700 theaters nationwide.

The event was shot with eight broadcast cameras from Grass Valley, including a crane in the theater and two cameras on the red carpet.

The CEO of BMG, Todd Mason, led the live broadcast on the site from a BMG REMI Mobile Unit One mobile unit. Live signals were sent from two LU800 field units to the BMG REMI broadcast center in Las Vegas and then connected to theaters.