Liverpool have no mercy on Arsenal at Anfield

One of the Classics par excellence of the Premier League it was going to take place this weekend. In fact, a temple of the magnitude of Anfield dressed up to welcome a Liverpool that has coincided with Atlético de Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League. Of course, after their defeat in the West Ham United fiefdom, the Merseyside team wanted to resume the path of victory. For his part, Arsenal Mikel Arteta came in the ascending line in the British championship.

The first half would pass with great equality, since neither team was able to impose its philosophy on the green table. Despite this, the men commanded by Jürgen Klopp were making more than enough merits in order to take the lead in the light. A question that they would be able to materialize just before heading down the path to the changing room tunnel. Specific, thanks to the success of Sadio Mané, after sending Trent Alexander-Arnold (1 – 0).

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah have fun

Albert Sambi Lokonga would try to reply almost immediately, once he had been empowered by an Alexandre Lacazette whose future is unknown in London. After the restart, Diogo Jota would perform a fantastic move to increase the income of the six-time Champions League winner (twenty). All this, incidentally, because he would win the game over Nuno Tavares.

Despite the fact that Arteta’s men had stood up to their adversary, they would completely deflate in the decisive stages of the stake. The one who would not miss his appointment with the goal would be a man who goes through a really sweet moment in Anfield: Mohamed Salah, enabled by Mané (3 – 0). Shortly after, Takumi Minamino would benefit from an assist from Salah to culminate Liverpool’s win against Arsenal (4 – 0).