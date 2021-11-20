Ligue 1: PSG pay a high price if they renew Mbapp

ANDl future of Kylian mbapp it is resolved in this month of December. PSG and Real Madrid They play their cards, mainly the first one, who has until the last day of the year to present a last offer to the striker before Real Madrid takes action with his proposal since the player’s contract ends next June.

Although it is true that PSG does not give up, the options that remain are few and also expensive, but there will be a last proposal and more after leaving the player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, an open door in your interview in Le Parisien. In Paris they already know that the player, if he accepts a proposal, must be with a short contract that frees him to go to Real Madrid, which is still your wish. There is talk of a one-year proposal that allows Kylian show up at the new Bernabu in the summer of 2023 having already played the Qatar World Cup, between November and December 2022 as a PSG player and, what is more complicated, that it allows the French club to collect a transfer amount. Leonardo He came to blame the footballer in BRAND that he did not keep his word that he would never go free, something that the footballer did not like but that he would like to fulfill. At the moment, there have been no contacts for a new agreement between the club and the player except for the conversations revealed by the footballer’s mother in her interview.

Impossible to agree to a termination of a contract

But, although it may be paradoxical, French regulations play against PSG to meet all these requirements. On the one hand, it seems complicated for the French club to be able to secure a transfer amount because in France termination clauses and any type of clause that allows the player or the club to terminate the contract unilaterally are prohibited. The only way will therefore be a new agreement between the clubs. That is, in the end, Mbapp will most likely go free in the summer of 2023, although his wish was always to leave an amount for its sale in the coffers of the French club.

More expensive than Neymar, Messi or Ramos

Second, it is much more profitable for a French club to sign a renewal contract with Neymar or sign Messi or Sergio Ramos to expand the one from Mbapp. The French is covered by the French tax system, he also did it in the Monaco, and therefore does not enjoy the tax advantages of his peers. For Ramos, for example, who charges six million clean per season, PSG saves up to 25 tax points, or what is the same, there is 30% of the salary of the player who does not pay taxes.

Its about regime d’impatriation, which, in addition, has been extended from five to eight years, which allows Neymar still stick to this tax advantage (it arrived in 2017). Say Mara can’t do it because I renewed before the term was extended for three more years. social charges that PSG has already exhibited several times before the UEFA as an asset against him with respect to the rest of the clubs of the rest of the major leagues and whose tax reaches between 8% and 9% of salary. Given this scenario, in the hypothetical case that PSG offered the player 30 million (the last offer in summer was 25) the club will be worth 60 million.

35 million to Mnaco

But there is a third obstacle when it comes to renewing the player and obtaining a transfer amount that in this case has nothing to do with the French tax regulations but with what was agreed upon with the Monaco. The club of the Principality ensured in the agreement an amount that does not go by percentage with respect to the next transfer of the French it is fixed and is not bad at all. PSG will have to subtract 35 million from a hypothetical transfer of the world champion who will go to the arches of Monaco.

Real Madrid, optimistic and waiting

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues to let time pass to move from January 1. Their wish is for the striker to arrive free this coming summer and they believe that if this does not happen, he will do so the next. The white club came to offer this summer up to 200 million on the last day of the market, but the PSG maintains that the offer did not reach its pretensions. The scenario of taking the striker out while still paying a transfer amount to PSG was not ruled out as long as the footballer fulfills his dream of wearing white. In the player’s environment, his father Wilfried Mbapp She is the one who a priori continues to carry out the negotiations with both PSG and Real Madrid, while her mother and her advocated Delphine verheyden They are in charge of communication and everything that surrounds the image and marketing of the player, although each time their weight in the sporting future of the footballer grows stronger.

