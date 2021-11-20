Sebastian Yatra boasts the “most important” of his life: Leonardo Dicaprio behind him. After the Colombian singer met the Hollywood actor, he could not help but behave like a fan of the star.

Apparently the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, is also like any mortal who admires a international movie star, after showing his emotion when he ran into none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

After that through several stories on Instagram, Sebastián Yatra shared this unique moment. Where apparently both artists were partying in a club or restaurant.

And where the Colombian singer did not let the moment pass to show off, despite be quite nervous.

Sebastian Yatra (Instagram)

Given this in a selfie shot, Sebastian Yatra assure your followers “This is the most important story I have ever done” between an obvious nervousness and enthusiasm at the same time.

Also, you hear him say “I am very sorry to approach, but I have Leonardo behind me, I am going to zoom in” where he lets us see the actor who is just a few meters behind the singer’s back.

In the image you can see Leonardo Dicaprio fully dressed in black with a cap characteristic of the actor to go unnoticed among the people, as well as with a mask.

Sebastián Yatra is a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio

Sebastian Yatra all a fan of Leonardo Dicaprio. After the actor shared this moment on his social networks, he made it clear that he was very nervous and happy to have found the star.

And although he said that he was very sorry to approach, It seems I do not take the courage to approach, since he has not shared a post posing next to Leonardo DiCaprio, or some anecdote of whether he could greet him or not.

Although yes, Sebastián Yatra to make it clear that he was the hollywood actor, shared a story again.