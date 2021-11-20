Legendary PC Music Player Will Release New Beta “Soon”

The legendary player Winamp will launch a new beta version “soon”reveals its revamped website. After several years of inactivity, Winamp comes back to life, although it is not yet clear how.

The new Winamp has been “reimagined to connect you with the music and artists you love”, according to the description on the website. In addition, it boasts of being a legend since 1997, with a community of 80 million active users still today. However, and here comes the interesting thing, the website anticipates that a new Winamp will arrive soon, and invites those interested to sign up for the beta program to be part of the team that will test their news first.

On the other hand, Winamp also invites creators and artists to register to find out about the news it will have, with the promise of control over its content and help to “connect closely with fans.”

On the other hand, on the website you can see the new Winamp logo: two diagonal and parallel bars, reminiscent of the legendary lightning bolt logo that made the player almost unmistakable in its glory days.





There are not many details about the news that Winamp will integrate in its new version, beyond the clues that are mentioned on the website. However, as our Spanish colleagues mentioned, a local MP3 player in 2021 does not make much sense, and perhaps the focus is directed to a new platform for streaming to compete more fit in these current times.

Currently, the latest official version of the player is Winamp 5.8, released in 2018 in a very surprising way before a leak. That same year it was anticipated that Winamp would become a mobile app in 2019, something that never happened. However, it seems that finally, a couple of years later, we will see Winamp reborn from its ashes. Or not.