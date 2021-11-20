LeBron James’ Possible Return Against the Boston Celtics: How did the Los Angeles Lakers perform with him this season? | NBA.com Spain

LeBron James could be making his long-awaited return this Friday, after being off the court since November 2, due to his abdominal injury. The presence of the King in the always attractive Celtics-Lakers tonight It is not yet confirmed, but there are positive indications in relation to it. Much-needed news for Los Angeles, who are having clear problems hiding the loss of their best man.

But, How have the Lakers performed this season when they had LeBron?Can their return erase all the defects that they have been showing or do some of them go beyond what James can give them? Let’s go over some facts.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/c7/cf/lebron-lakers_1aone72seo7j19mjhti8hols2.jpg?t=890383901&w=500

The first thing to say in relation to the Lakers’ performance with LeBron on the court is that the former Cavaliers has played six games this season and in them those of Frank Vogel had mark of four wins and two losses (4-6 record without him). The falls were in the first two games of the season (Warriors and Suns), but since then they have won the next four with LeBron: Grizzlies, Cavaliers and twice against the Rockets.

But let’s dive deeper into Los Angeles numbers and production with James. When on the field, Frank Vogel’s men got a Net Rating of +3.8 per 100 possessions, with an offensive rating of 110.6 points (66th percentile around the league) and a defensive rating of 106.8 (percentile 54). Without LeBron, that Net Rating goes from +3.8 to -8.8. In attack? They fall from 110.6 points per 100 possessions to just 102 (19th percentile), while on defense they go from allowing 106.8 units to 110.7 (30th percentile).

As we can see, the most notable change occurs in attack. With James they were an above-average team, while without him they fell to one of the worst records in the competition. The biggest difference is seen in field efficiency: 55.6% eFG% with James, versus 51.3% without him. Nothing that is too surprising, although it is a sign that the idea of ​​adding Russell Westbrook to keep a competitive team when LBJ is not available is far from working.

An interesting topic will happen to see if Vogel continues to bet on the quintets with Anthony Davis as a pivot, something that has started to do much more in recent games, diminishing the role of DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. When AD played five with LeBron, the Lakers had a positive Net Rating of +3.3. However, when they put the two figures together with Jordan and Dwight, that Net Rating dropped to a lousy -10.7. Even worse than the one they are having without James on the field.

As much as James returns, it would be a mistake for the Lakers to continue betting on their biggest formations. Especially taking into account the low present of the pivots that they have at their disposal.

Now let’s move on to the individual level and see how LeBron’s presence or absence impacts on the rest of his teammates. The metrics that we will use (via PBP Stats) for the comparison mark efficiency (eFG%) and the percentage of possessions that that specific player finishes (Use).

LeBron James on court (IN) / out (OUT) Partner eFG% (IN) Use (IN) eFG% (OUT) Use (OUT) Anthony Davis 53.29% 25.39% 52.52% 28.94% Russell westbrook 34.92% 22.85% 50.00% 31.31% Kent Bazemore 60.00% 11.08% 27.91% 10.06% Carmelo anthony 78.57% 21.34% 51.45% 19.35% Avery bradley 50.00% 8.74% 51.56% 12.16% DeAndre Jordan 88.24% 10.86% 66.67% 13.33% Austin reaves 64.29% 12.68% 56.45% 11.08% Malik Monk 37.50% 18.69% 55.29% 17.11% Dwight howard 83.33% 11.58% 57.14% 15.49% Rajon rondo 50.00% 25.00% 37.76% 16.09%

The first data that jumps out is related to the use of Russell Westbrook. With LeBron on the court, the former Wizards defines just 22.85% of the Lakers’ possessions. However, when James is out, that number jumps to 31.31%. Considering how patchy Russ’s start to the season is, it’s no surprise Los Angeles have so much offensive trouble down the stretch without LeBron. Reducing his role and having the ball more in the hands of LBJ and AD should be beneficial for Vogel’s.

The challenge for Californians is for Westbrook to be more productive in that secondary role: He barely posted a 34.92% eFG% with James, but raised that mark to 50% when he could own the Lakers offense.

More | The eight iconic moments that summarize the first month of the Regular Phase 2021-2022



In addition, we also see how Carmelo seems to feel much more comfortable having James by his side, in relation to when he has played without him: we notice a difference in terms of use, but especially in terms of effectiveness. And while those percentages may be slightly haphazard, there’s logic behind that idea: With James dictating what happens on offense and drawing marks, more slots appear for a deadly shooter like Melo.

In fact, Anthony is the player to whom LeBron has given the most assists so far (13), above Davis (9).

It is worth mentioning that Talen Horton-Tucker does not appear in this scheme, since the guard has not yet shared the court with LeBron in this 2021-2022. However, his excellent last three games seem to have transformed him into a key piece, to the point that Today we imagine some Lakers with four fixed to face the most important moments of each game: LeBron, Westbrook, Davis and THT himself (All four average over 34 minutes per night).

The fifth? Today is Carmelo Anthony, although the former Portland is going through a slump with the shot, averaging 9.3 points on 35.9% from the field and 21.7% on 3s in the last four games. But as we saw, the return of James should help him regain at least some of that prominence from the first weeks.

The opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the NBA or its organizations.