LeBron James couldn’t break the curse of the third quarter

In LeBron James’ return to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics and the crisis continues with the curse of the third quarter.

It was not a journey NBA anyone, on Friday, November 19, he returned Lebron James into the 2021-22 season after missing 8 games and not being on the court since November 2. However, the crisis in Los angeles lakers continues with the curse of the third quarter.

Anthony Davis predicted the big problem that the Lakers lose and in the game against Celtics he was no exception despite the return of LeBron. In the first two quarters the game was even, but when the third period started it came the curse that puts the Los Angeles team to suffer in the NBA 2021-22.

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the first two quarters of the game against the Boston Celtics with a 61-60 point lead and when it seemed that the return of Lebron James It could be celebrated with a victory, the third quarter returned to dictate sentence and the Californian team lost it by 12 points: 33 to 21.

The crisis was going to continue. With 4 minutes and 26 seconds to go Lakers vs. Celtics, coach Frank Vogel threw in the towel, pulled out his headlines and led the way for the Los Angeles team’s third straight loss. On this occasion, Boston overwhelmingly beat them by 130 to 108 points.

LeBron couldn’t break the Los Angeles Lakers’ third-quarter curse

Although LeBron James had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, ‘The king’ could not break the curse of the third quarter in the loss to the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers is the fourth worst team in margin of average points per game in the third period: -5 overall and -9 as visitors.