Leao Butrón on Christian Cueva: “Tom Cruise thinks he is”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
35

Leao Butrón, former partner of Christian Cueva in Lima Alliance, praised at the wheel of the team for his great moment and stressed that part of his success is due to the personality he has, he even commented with whom ‘Aladino’ is usually compared.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here