Leao Butrón on Christian Cueva: “Tom Cruise thinks he is”

Leao Butrón, former partner of Christian Cueva in Lima Alliance, praised at the wheel of the team for his great moment and stressed that part of his success is due to the personality he has, he even commented with whom ‘Aladino’ is usually compared.

“Cueva have a lot of personality, I’ve known him since he arrived at the San Martin. He looks in the mirror and he is Tom Cruise ”, the ex-archer revealed with a laugh. Both were teammates in the holy club under the orders of Victor Rivera in 2007 and 2008.

About the hug

“Everyone knows that they are highly esteemed, it was the reflection of that image. Now Peru has regained confidence in continuing to fight for qualification by world“Added Butrón in reference to the ‘paternal’ embrace between Cueva and Gareca after the goal of the free kick in Caracas.

In addition, he dedicated a few words to Gallese in the program ‘APressure’ (YouTube). “He has the possibility of emigrating, I have spoken with him. He is also seeing other things. Pedro can play in any league in the world. However, it will depend on him ”.