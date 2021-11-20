Leaño will return to use the forward center against Puebla; Vega the chosen one

Chivas will once again resort to a starter striker. Over week, Marcelo Michel Leaño has trained with Alexis vega as an axis of attack, a situation that had not arisen since matchday 14 against Tijuana.

During the final stretch of the Regular Phase, Guadalajara opted to play without a nominal axis of attack during the confrontations against Cruz Azul, Tigres and Mazatlán; however, the planning would change for its Reclassification check.

In these clashes, the Herd strategist made adjustments to empower his team in the complementary part and gave him admission mainly to Angel Zaldívar, causing more presence in rival goals.

Now, Leaño will play it with a nominal forward like Vega to lead the attack, in addition to giving Jesús Angulo more freedom, who can play in the center or open to the side to try to empower his teammates.

The Guadalajara forwards have been the main ones in charge of scoring in the semester, since the ‘Chelo’ scored four goals; while César Huerta, Ronaldo Cisneros and Jesús Godínez contributed one target each, so Alexis will try to join this list against Puebla.

