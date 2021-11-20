Laura Escanes becomes the ‘Spanish Rihanna’

Of these that we are taking a look at the Instagram of the celebrities (which has been a normal day in the Cuore newsroom) when we see Rihanna (33) with a look that he had already worn. Oh no, expected, it’s not Rihanna … it’s Laura Escanes (25)! Yes dear and dear one of the last outfits of the influencer has left us picuetos because it has the same elements as the one worn by the singer from Barbados years ago. In fact, it is no coincidence, since Laura Escanes has clarified in the credits of this post that it is a copy of Rihanna’s styling. Let’s see, we were saying because of course, it’s just the same.

Yes, we know, WOW! and 3,000 times WOW! This look that Laura Escanes wanted to copy from the singer was the one that the one from Barbados wore to attend in 2014 to the CFDA awards and already then this style left everyone with their mouths open for being what the English call a ‘see through dress’. Wow, you can see everything, everything and everything.

Laura Escanes, full of social networks again

After a break caused by the stress of being continuously connected to social networks, Laura Escanes returns to the load and it seems that she is feeling great. Although it is true that he always feels a little pressure to be continuously informing his fans about his life. In fact, recently in some questions and answers that she herself launched through Instagram, her followers asked her again about the possibility of being a mother again and if she put a date on her second maternity.

“The most asked question ‘allways”, the Catalan began by highlighting. Along with the text, a beautiful photo of him with Rome in his arms, in the elevator. “Yes, I would. But I don’t know if I will continue to think the same for a while”, continues the businesswoman.

What do you mean by changing plans in the future? We assume that it will have to do with the changes in her life since she was a mother. There are many, of course, and sometimes a new opinion forms. In fact, Escanes has spoken about this issue on many, many occasions: “Being a mommy is the most intense, beautiful and wonderful thing I have ever felt. Feeling that you have a little person who depends on you, who needs you, feeling that you are his world … It is an inexplicable sensation, “Escanes has once again confessed in his Stories.