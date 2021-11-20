Lapidary! Roberto Durán destroyed Juan Manual Márquez to defend Canelo Álvarez

In the last weeks, Juan Manuel Marquez said Saul Canelo Alvarez I was never going to get over Julio Cesar Chavez, for which he received criticism and support. On the other hand, in the last hours who joined in beating him was himself Roberto Duran who said that he should not get into the boxing world now and that he is envious.

Throughout the past few days endless words fell upon Dynamite Marquez since they consider that their words against the Tapatio. One of the first to attack him was Erik the Terrible Morales, who said he was a grudge from life, while Eddy reynoso He said the numbers speak for themselves.

On the other hand, Roberto Duran he was consulted about the Mexican’s words and destroyed him. “For me he is envious, why doesn’t he go boxing? That is only envy. I only know Canelo by phone, his brother introduced him to me by video, he arrived in Panama and we spoke very well. Then he was training and I greeted him. He got out of the ring and greeted me. No one is a gold coin to be liked by everyone. Anyone who speaks ill of Canelo is because he is envious, Canelo is good people to me “, the Panamanian commented to Can not Play with Boxing.

And I add: “Me for the world, I am me too. If you look at it, Canelo has won more money than Chávez and more title than Chávez. We are not saying no to Chávez. It must be recognized that today, 99% is Canelo, Chávez is out of fashion, Durán is out of fashion “. What’s more, Stone hand said that both Canelo What Chavez they are the great champions he had Mexico.

Finally, the former world champion said that today boxing is Canelo Alvarez and that both he, Chávez and Floyd Mayweather went out of style. “For me, yes, because there is no one there. Who? Durán is not here, Chávez is not there, (Floyd) Mayweather is not there. Today, fighting, live, is Canelo, who else can it be? “, ended Roberto Duran.