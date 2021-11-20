La Jornada – Rubén Blades: power does not corrupt, it unmasks

Sometimes one wonders what would have happened if Rubén Blades had been president of Panama. Would it have been good? Had he been hated? Was it better if it wasn’t?

“I think it would have been good for the country,” Blades said in a video call interview hours before the Latin Grammys, where he was honored as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy and awarded album of the year awards for Salswing! and best salsa album for Sauce plus!, both with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

“People say that power corrupts; I do not believe that. I think power unmasks ”, he added. “They don’t buy from you if you don’t sell yourself … Public service to me is worth more than a Grammy or all the Grammys I have earned or whatever they give me. There is nothing better than serving your country and your people, period ”.

What has happened since he ran for president in 1994 is that he remained faithful to music and acting (his fans are still waiting to see more of his scenes as Daniel Salazar in the series Fear the walking dead, and eventually he had the luxury of holding a public service position as Tourism Minister from 2004 to 2009, thankfully without the corruption or nepotism scandals that often plague politicians. In fact, as you can see in the documentary My name is not Rubén Blades from 2018, you can still walk the streets of Panama and people say hello to you.

After being enchanted by the music of Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers in the film Rock Rock Rock! When he was about 10 years old, Blades, born in Panama City in 1948, entered music in the 1970s through a very back door, he says, but has never parted with it since.

However, “contrary to what people who do not know what they are talking about, I did not leave Panama with the purpose of being a musician, I left because I was not going to be a lawyer in a dictatorship,” said Blades, whose parents had left. of the country before him because of a problem with the military leader Manuel Noriega. “When I arrived in Florida to be with my family, a lot of jobs were happening there and I couldn’t help them because my law degree didn’t work, it didn’t work in Florida and I called Fania, which was the largest salsa record company.”

Richie Ray and Bobby Cruz from Fania had recorded Sad guaguancó de Blades in 1971 and he was hoping to get a job as a composer or musician. The only offer they had available was a position in charge of the label’s correspondence.

“I started in the Fania post office and there Ray Barretto found me … They told him, ‘That guy who’s over there putting stamps on Fania sings and writes songs,'” Blades recalled. “Barreto went to see me and I auditioned and he placed me in the orchestra with Tito Gómez, may he rest in peace, and that’s how I started in New York in 1974.”

Looking for guava, Pedro navaja, Plastic, Forbidden to forget, Bsearching America and Disappearances These are some of the songs from the Fania mail manager who, counting the awards he won on Thursday, has won 10 Latin Grammys and nine Grammys.

“As long as I can sing and provide the public with the level of quality that I demand of myself and that the audience is used to receiving from me, I will continue working. But the moment I feel that the voice or the disposition, the enthusiasm, I no longer feel it, that day I stop immediately, as well as I stopped smoking ”, he assured. “Music will never leave me because it is something that helps you spiritually, even therapeutically and keeps you in communication with the best that is in the universe.”

Blades was celebrated in the traditional benefit concert for the Person of the Year by dozens of artists: Andrés Calamaro, Vicentico, Flor de Toloache, Diego Torres, Farruko and Joaquín Sabina, who performed versions of his songs.

“That he (Sabina) traveled from Spain to here to share with me tonight was something that seemed very special to me,” he said. “I said, ‘You would have done it for Zoom‘. That surprised me and I appreciate it immensely, I admire it a lot ”.

“Christina Aguilera also surprised me because I didn’t even know that she knew me,” he added about the singer, who played Chameleon in an arrangement similar to the Ecuadorian corridor.

During the awards gala broadcast on television, René Pérez Residente thanked him for “raising” him with his music, educating him with his lyrics and opening the doors of his house to him.

“We have been friends for a long time. I always have great admiration for René, ”said Blades.

The 73-year-old star emphasizes that music and acting are teamwork. His on-screen companions, where he has garnered more than 50 film and television credits, include Harrison Ford, Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Danny Glover, Robert De Niro …

“I learn a lot from my peers,” emphasized Blades. “I really like working and learning from other people.”

However, he regretted that there are not many Latino figures in film and television in the United States.

The third constant in Blades’ life has been his search for social justice, supporting causes ranging from the fight to hunger and poverty, to supporting migrants and HIV patients.

“Fame provides a stage and an opportunity to express opinions that are going to have a positive impact on our society,” said Blades. “It is positive that an artist speaks responsibly and informed on issues that might not attract attention.”