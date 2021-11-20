La Jornada – Peso and stock market fall due to new confinements in Europe

The peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell this Friday, in line with most international markets, dragged down by an increase in the perception of risk due to the confinement in Austria and the fear of new closures of activities in Europe to stop a rebound in Covid-19 infections.

A fourth wave of infections prompted Austria to announce a total lockdown starting Monday, and concerns that Germany – Europe’s largest economy – could follow suit darkened the outlook on the course of the global economy’s recovery.

Under this scenario, the peso, like other currencies, lost value and in wholesale operations, it lost 5 cents, closing at 20.82 units per dollar, according to the price of the Bank of Mexico.

During the week, the Mexican currency depreciated 27 cents (1.31 percent) and added two consecutive weeks to the decline.

“The new wave of infections in Europe is once again a risk for economic activity and provokes new confinement measures,” CI Banco said in an analysis note. “This situation is beginning to escalate towards the United States and the Middle East.”

For its part, the BMV concluded with a marginal decline of 0.04 percent and was left with 50,811.3 points, in its fifth day followed by losses, with a cumulative decline of 1.7 percent.

The titles of the bakery Grupo Bimbo led the decline, with 3.82 percent less to 58.16 pesos, followed by those of the bottler and retailer Femsa, which subtracted 0.62 percent to 155.30 pesos.

The behavior of the local stock market followed the trend of international markets, starting with the European markets, which fell and closed with their first weekly low in seven, due to concerns about the economic damage of the new confinements in the region that hit sectors cyclicals like banks and automakers.

The Paris, London and Frankfurt stock exchanges lost 0.4 percent. The Madrid stock yielded 1.68 percent and that of Milan 1.17 percent.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the coronavirus situation in the country is so dire that lockdown cannot be ruled out, even for people who have been vaccinated.

“Any thought that vaccines would offer a path to a more normal Christmas season seems to have faded for now, at least in Europe, although there is a lingering fear that this could spread throughout the region,” said Michael Hewson, chief analyst for market in CMC Markets.

In the New York Stock Exchange the indices ended differently, while the strength of technology led the Nasdaq to a record of 16 thousand 58.34 units, the Dow Jones fell 0.75 percent and closed with 35 thousand 601.91 units and the Standard and Poor’s (S&P ) 500 yielded 0.14 percent to 4,697.95 units.

The Dow Jones added its fourth session of losses in the last five and eliminated November gains, extending the index’s slide from its all-time high on November 8.

Friday’s decline was due to banking, energy and air values ​​plummeting on fears of further lockdowns in Europe to curb the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Shares of airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, and cruise companies Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp fell.

So did the major oil companies, which fell along with crude prices on renewed concern about European demand, making the S&P energy sector the worst performing among its peers.