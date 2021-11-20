Kylie Jenner triggers all the alarms after being totally missing for more than 16 days

The young influencer Kylie jenner He is one of the most famous celebrities on social networks, as he has more than 282 million followers on his Instagram account. This social network has become one of the most lucrative businesses of the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan because You can earn more than a million dollars just by posting a photo. For this reason, many of his followers are concerned about the businesswoman, since She has been completely disappeared from her social networks for more than two weeks, something extremely strange on the model’s account, since she posted daily posts including Instagram stories.

It is not at all unusual for such an important personality in the internet world to disappear completely for so many daysas this represents a considerable waste of money. Because of that, his followers have wondered if there is a more serious reason that is preventing the couple from Travis scott speak in their networks.

All alarms have been triggered, since the model is in her last trimester of pregnancy, and although the dates do not match much, many people have come to think that Kylie and Travis’s new baby has already been born.

Other less favorable prognoses could indicate that the young woman has not felt quite well and has had to take time off from work in order to attend to her health and that of her baby.

The closest relatives of Kylie Jenner have not given any kind of statement about this sudden absence. The Instagram accounts of her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim, Kendall, Kourtey and Khloé have remained fully active, unlike the account of her partner, rapper Travis Scott, since her last publication was made two weeks ago. by chance ?, probably not. This joint absence of the couple could confirm that something is happening between them and with the arrival of the newest member of the Webster-Jenner family.

The Astroworld music festival

It has also been speculated that the other reason why the couple has decided to absent themselves from social networks is because of the accident that occurred at the Astroworld music festival that took place in the city of Houston, on November 5. Due to a poor security organization, a large avalanche of people rushed onto the stage, while hundreds of people were being trampled and assaulted.

The outcome of this tragedy left 10 dead, more than 300 injured and a millionaire lawsuit for Kylie Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott, and her stage partner, Drake. The amount of the lawsuit amounts to more than 750 million dollars, since the relatives of the victims have alleged that Scott incited violence at his concert and continued to sing despite the fact that there were already reports of injuries. These statements were denied by the rapper, who indicated that he had learned of the tragedy when his show ended, since he would never have allowed his fans to suffer any harm and is very shocked and hurt by the situation.