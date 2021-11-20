Kim Kardashian would have confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance | Wake Up America Shows

Read transcript

♪Francisca: Well, gentlemen,kim kardashian makes it officialhis new love now the actorpete davidson is part of the planKardashian and this romance islooking for everyone.the couple was seen togetherfor the first time holding on to thehand last octoberCalifornia.>> after having done yourapparition where they kissedin a dramatizationand then it has been known that they havehad several dates in new yorkand in los angeles. Whileso much the ex kimyou already know that he knowschanged the name, it’s coming outwith an ifluencer 22 years youngerthat he.ayayay, gentlemen. what do you thinkthis romance?honestly I was one of thoseI doubted thatit wasn’t happening, butit’s happening.>> she had not been seenlinked with anyone sincepartedfrom west. family friendsthey said just noI was readyand now they criticize her forage difference of themtwo.but if she announces it she wantssay that she is happy.>> He is 28 years old and she is 41.u want to say something aboutfrom this?>> í, in it is that I experienceand ariana grande. meI wonder what has thisguy. aigoes in the personality and in thesense of humor that kills>> ariana grande saidexplicitly thatis that hidden that petedavidson has that we are not going toget inin detail. but or mewhen they told me that kingKardashian is and is going to separate fromkanye westI said, with whom is it going to tie.she needs someone tomake complement. in my life II figured it was going to be pete.>> I’m going to tell you a saying, thewho can can.[hablan a la vez]driver: I feel that he hasbeen with very beautiful women,But butto see how long they last.>> good sense of humor