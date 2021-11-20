Kim Kardashian: who is Julius Jones, the death row inmate who was supported by the socialite and who received a commutation hours before his execution | Oklahoma | USA | United States | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Considered one of the most important models in the world and in addition to being a great businesswoman, Kim kardashian, continues to give a lot to talk about. Thus, the socialite gave all its support to Julius Jones, a man who had been sentenced to death and who, hours before his execution, was spared his life.

But Julius Jones, has not only received the support of rapper Kanye West’s wife, but also Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and other celebrities who gave him all the necessary support, with which his pardon could be facilitated at the last moment, according to the portal of Univision.

WHO IS JULIUS JONES?

As a result of the issue, many questions have arisen such as: who is Julius Jones? and why many support it.

Julius Jones is a 41-year-old man, who would have murdered Paul Howell in 1999, when he was 19 years old. After the investigations, he was found guilty of the homicide. As reported Univision, the victim – on that occasion – was sitting in a car in the parking lot of his parents’ house when he was kidnapped and later murdered.

But despite this, he has always sworn to be innocent. As part of his defense, he notes that the judges failed him during the trial, according to The New York Times.

Among their arguments are that the defense did not question the relatives who had said that Jones was with them having dinner. In that sense, Jones together with those who support him, they point out that the trial and sentence were clouded by a racial tint.

JULIUS JONES WAS SWITCHED

As a result of the constant support that the defendant Julius Jones received, the governor of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt He commuted the 41-year-old man’s sentence hours before the death penalty is applied.

“After prayerfully consulting him and reviewing the information that both sides of this case sent me, I have decided to commute Julius Jones’s death sentence to life in prison with no possibility of release on parole.l “, reads a statement issued by the authority.

Julius Jones He was able to save his life thanks to the fact that the socialite as well as other celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment always supported him and asked for a commutation of the sentence for the defendant who was sentenced to death in 2002.

“Thank you very much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones’ sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution. Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen. It really took a village “Kim Kardashian said on Twitter.

Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen. It truly took a village. – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2021