Keylor Navas returned to the ownership of PSG with horror and expulsion included

The Costa Rican goalkeeper was having a very calm encounter, an unfortunate action in the second half earned him the red card

All wrong! The 34-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper, Keylor Navas was expelled in the meeting between the París Saint Germain and the Nantes corresponding to matchday 14 of Ligue 1.

Keylor Navas began the match as a starter after having arrived in French territory after the qualifying round with Costa Rica in the Octagonal World Cup, being a starter against Honduras on November 16.

The ownership of Keylor Navas was put on the red carpet because of his direct competition with the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma it was diminished for this weekend, since the Italian was reported with stomach pains and was not summoned for the match.

Keylor Navas He had a very calm game, the Costa Rican had not had any option of urging on the part of the NantesMoreover, the visiting team did not see where it was going to tie the 1 – 0 that was played at 65 ‘when the Tico was expelled.

The Costa Rican left his area in excess after trying to reject a ball that the forward of the Nantes, Ludovic Blas, Keylor Navas He jumped and with a reckless tackle hit his right leg in the ribs of the rival battering ram.

Immediately, the whistler Stinat did not hesitate and expelled the Tico who at no time complained to the referee about the expulsion, he went out, wished Sergio Rico, substitute goalkeeper of the PSG and he went to the dressing room at the sight of coach Mauricio Pochettino, who did not raise his face to see the Tico.

In the end, the PSG beat Nantes 3 – 1, and with it despite the error of Keylor Navas they continue at the top of Ligue 1 this season.