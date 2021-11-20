Kendall Jenner wore an animal print midi dress and high-heeled sandals

During the evening, Kendall jenner carried a zebra print dress tight to the body that ended past the knees. It featured a V-neckline and thick straps. For the accessories he chose some black sandals with thin straps with a medium heel of The Row and a small leather bag she was carrying hung to one side of her By Far, plus some silver earrings.

its black mane She was loose, carefree and with a line in the middle, privileging the natural texture of her hair in an air of ease and naturalness. The makeup She kept it simple, just to accentuate her natural beauty, emphasizing eyebrows and glossy lips.

The Animal Print is one of the favorite prints of the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, The same that we have seen on multiple occasions, both in satin garments, short dresses or imposing raincoats. It’s about a pattern that maintains its validity throughout the seasons, regardless of the time of year in which we find ourselves, and to which we can turn whenever we want.

Bottega Veneta, Fall 2021. Bottega Veneta / Gorunway.

The ‘animal print’ dresses will not be the exception for autumn-winter 2021 collections. Bottega Veneta includes it in a version similar to the one he used Kendall Jenner, with a finish towards the knees, although the design house offers it in long sleeves and with a shirt silhouette, stylized with high-heeled sandals with the same pattern. Christian Siriano bets instead on glossy finishes that imitate snakeskin, also in fitted midi dresses, while Lanvin seeks sophistication in leopard print.