Kendall Jenner added a new Vogue cover to her successful career

Kendall jenner He is, without a doubt, one of the most famous faces in the world’s media. His influence is not only marked through social networks but also by the covers of the different fashion magazines of international projection, where he shows off with his best profiles and looks dreams that leave readers with their mouths open.

Kendall Jenner: The World’s Highest Paid Supermodel

Recently, the influencer; who rose to fame after his recurring appearances on the famous reality show Keepin ‘Up With The Kardashians, copó the cover of the new n German edition of the magazine Vogue wrapped in a cream-colored knit dress super fitted to the body, with openings cut out on the side of the belly. The hair was loose, parted in the middle and super straight. The styling accompanied it with a make up super subtle and natural, where the mascara in black color was the protagonist of beauty look.

She’s the new cover girl for Vogue Germany. (Photo: @kendalljenner).

Already within the pages of the magazine, Kendall showed his best summertime bet: he wore a horizontal striped one-piece swimsuit and vertical in the classic and noble combination of black and white. On the sand and with a striped beach blanket, he posed for the images with a lot of charisma and freshness.

She wore a one-piece swimsuit with black and white stripes. (Photo: @kendalljenner).

In another of the postcards, she can be seen wearing a little black dress from Lycra super tight to the body, combined with a sarong in white and ones pointed toe flatsAlso in black, matching the main garment and the background.

He swept the looks in the photo production. (Photo: @kendalljenner).

The close-ups could not be lacking during photo production either, of course. Jenner showed his natural face for the cameras, and posed with wet hair and a blue and white towel over it.

Surprised with close-up photos. (Photo: @kendalljenner).

On her official Instagram account, the mega influencer shared with her 200 million followers postcards in carousel format and received more than 5 and a half million “likes” along with little more than 20K comments with words of praise and praise.

“Beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “Queen” were the qualifiers they used the most to refer to her. They also left hundreds and thousands of emojis of all kinds, from hearts to little lights and glitters.

He posed for the German edition of Vogue magazine. (Photo: @kendalljenner).

