Kate Winslet, imperfect mother, woman with defects and the voice that we should all listen to

Kate Winslet, outstanding actress, fighter for the ‘body positive’ and the voice of women that we should all listen to. For his role in Mare of Easttown has become the Best Miniseries Actress of the Year. This fiction has not only allowed him to win the award and bathe in flattery – it is one of the best in 2021, without a doubt – it has also put a new model of woman and mother on the table. Something that has not been missing in his speech of thanks, which has become one of the best of the night.

After hearing her name, Winslet visibly excited and nervous came up on stage. The same naturalness with which he interprets is what he has highlighted in his speech, with which he wanted to thank the work of all his colleagues and the sisterhood in the industry. “I just want to remind my fellow nominees in this decade that it has to be about sisterhood. I support you, I greet you, I am proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown It has been a cultural moment that has brought people together and has given them something to talk about other than the global pandemic, “the actress began.

After talking about the work of the rest of the nominated actresses -which he later named one by one-, Winslet wanted to thank the creator of the fiction, Brad Ingelsby, for building a real woman and being able to give rise to a conversation around her .

Brad Ingelsby, I can’t believe this is happening. This is for you. You’ve created an imperfect and flawed middle-aged mother and made us all feel validated by being sincere.

Ingelsby has built a character in which many women can look at themselves, but Winslet also has to do with his struggle to show the body as it is. After the end of the fiction, it was learned that He had steadfastly refused to have his gut digitally retouched. “Don’t you dare,” he told director Craig Zobel when he gave him the option.. It’s the same thing he said when they wanted to erase the wrinkles from the promotional poster. “I know how many crow’s feet I have. Please return them all.” Since he rose to fame with Titanic and was the focus of mockery for her curves, she has traveled a great path of acceptance of her body.

An acceptance that has not only been physical. Kate, like Mare and many others, is an imperfect mother – we do not say it, she has said it in her speech. He has three children, Mia, Joe and Bear, the result of his three marriages with directors Jim Threapleton, Sam Mendes and businessman Edward Abel Smith. Unlike other Hollywood stars, Winslet has chosen not to have a cook or a driver. As stated in an interview with Harper’s BazaarYou want to be responsible for your chores and you would be “very unhappy” if you had those comforts. “I would feel like I am not a real person”, he assures.

This profile makes her the ideal actress to play someone like Mare. a woman who can hardly find the balance between her professional career, her role as a mother and her personal space. She is a police officer who, in her view, has failed in her latest case, is still charged with the suicide of her son and has a long list of problems made up of her divorce, her teenage daughter and the legal battle for the custody of her grandson with his heroin-addicted daughter-in-law.

In real life, Winslet will not have these kinds of problems but she does know what it is like to move in Hollywood as a woman with a real body and fighting for interesting roles for actresses of a certain age. The 2021 Emmys are proof that something is changing: Allison Janney (Mom), Jean Smart (Hacks and Mare of Easttown), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Aidy Bryant (Shrill) … All of them women who are out of the typical image of Hollywood actress and who have arrived where they are on their own merits. “I have won!”, Has finished saying in his speech Kate Winslet. And if she wins, we all win.

