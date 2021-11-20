Jungle cruise

“Listen, they pay me for the passengers I take not for the ones I bring back. Hold on! ” Frank Wolff.

Year: 2021.

Duration: 2h 7m.

Gender: Adventure, action, fantasy, comedy.

Today we bring you # UnaLindaRecomendación.

Jungle Cruise, it’s a Disney movie. Directed by Jaume Collet – Serra (director of the Stranger and the Orphan). And based on one of the themed attractions of the first park, Disneyland. Starring Emily Blunt (A peaceful place), and Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, the next level).

Jungle Cruise, a legendary adventure

The story is set at the beginning of the 20th century, where we see Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson)Captain of a peculiar boat, he is dedicated to touring the Amazon jungle showing the wonders of it to tourists and putting false dangers and jokes to get money from people.

On the other hand, Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), London scientist, performs, together with his brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), an investigation into the tree known as The tears of the moon, to the explorers association of the Royal Geographic Society in London, explaining that the petals of the mystical tree of the Amazon could revolutionize medicine and help people.





After his failure in the London association, Lily decides to take a trip to the Amazon jungle together with her brother McGregor to find the mystical tree. With the help of Frank and his boat, called The QuitaThey must face natural dangers, supernatural forces that seek to find the petals of the mystical tree and unconventional enemies that haunt them throughout their journey.

Will they succeed in their task of finding the petals of the mystical tree of the Amazon or thanks to the dangers of the jungle and the plans of their enemies to prevent them from continuing their journey, will they be able to prevent them from finding them?

Without a doubt, Jungle Cruise has a great cast, in which you can see the great chemistry that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have on screen. Besides appreciating how Emily Blunt has fun playing an intelligent woman, who is also intrepid and ahead of her time. And Dwayne Johnson, playing the typical role of shameless, cheeky, but strong-willed.

This entertaining family movie, you can’t miss it!

Jungle Cruise, a legendary adventure currently available on Disney Plus.