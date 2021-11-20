Jorge Campos believes that so many foreigners in Liga MX reduce the National Team

Editorial Mediotiempo

The fact that Mexico is lost both of his matches on this FIFA Date it is up to a point ‘normal’ for Jorge Campos, since the ex-archer critical strongly the processes that have been taken in Liga MX and Mexican National Team, where in his opinion things have not been done well.

The defeats from Mexico against the United States and Canada they have them in the third place in the Octagonal Final with 14 points, where Jorge Campos thinks El Tri will continue to suffer if some facts are not modified.

Jorge Campos does not see progress in the Mexican National Team

In an interview with ‘ESPN’, Jorge Campos commented that Mexico will suffer in the future to find players selection if there are still so many foreigners in Liga MX, because opportunities are taken away from young people and national athletes to stand out, being something that is not being taken into account.

“In my time there were four as a limit, But they were super high-level players who taught the kids to grow in football. We do not advance and we continue in the same way. If this continues, in the future there will be no players for the national team, we are going to have problems. There is no chance for the guys, they don’t have blanks, ”said Brody.

In addition to this, for George Countrysides the methods and processes inside of Mexican team they continue in the same way, because it considers that ‘They have been doing the same for 30 or 40 years’, made by which teams like Canada or the United States have surpassed us.

“The system of doing things is the same as always. The same thing has been done for 30 or 40 years and the proof is that Liga MX. When this happens (bad streak), we go against the coaches, against the players, and more about the coaches; this is our football, we have not understood that the most important thing is sports“, sentenced Jorge Campos.

Mexico no longer has international commitments in 2021 but for 2022 things will not be easy, because even though It seems difficult that they do not access the World Cup in Qatar, arm the team will be the greatest challenge for him Tata martino, who are already being asked to resign.