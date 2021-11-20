Johnny Depp was left out of the new Tim Burton production

Many were waiting for Tim Burton to cast Johnny Depp to play Homer Addams in the new series of “Los Locos Addams”

After years of controversy after his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence and won the trial in late 2020, Johnny Depp’s career is in the past.

There are many productions that have refused to work with a person with a history of violence. Not only was he out of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” with his iconic Jack Sparrow character, he was also banned from “Fantastic Beasts.”

Among the latest news, it was announced that the American actor was not part of the cast of the new Netflix series “Los Locos Addams”; under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton.

Which means that the streaming platform is another of the big production companies that reject the complicated accusation of Amber Heard.

Tim Burton is already finalizing the details of what will be the return of “Los Locos Addams”. However, the news that everyone expected about the participation of Johnny Depp, never came since it was confirmed that Luis Guzmán will be the actor in charge of giving life to Homero Addams.

However, the director’s decision did not go unnoticed and caused a lot of controversy among Depp’s followers, who have expressed their rejection of the actor’s precarious employment situation on their social networks.

After the complaint made by Amber Heard, the actor almost entirely lost important contracts that kept him present on the big screen; even long before the judge’s decision was known.

In this case, Netflix rejected his participation because Tim Burton did not consider him to play Homer Addams, since the actor has been the main character in other productions. Although no one rules out that the reason has been the same as the rest of the producers. In fact, the biggest rumor is that Burton did have it in mind for the important character and it was Netflix who rejected the proposal.

The new series of “Los Locos Addams” marks the beginning of Tim Burton within the streaming platform, something highly anticipated by the followers of the acclaimed director.

The production will focus on the character of Merlina Addams, a role played by the American actress Jenna Ortega, known for different roles, such as in the Netflix series “You” and in the movie “Yes Day”; with actors like Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez

The project directed by Tim Burton, will show the young woman’s years as a student at the Nevermore Academy, where she must manage her psychic abilities. In addition, the city will be the epicenter of a triggered wave of murders and Merlina will be in charge of finding the link between the events with the paranormal practices of her parents in the past.

Months ago the actress also shared the big announcement on her official Instagram account. “New chapter. I hope I can do Merlina Addams justice ”, along with a photograph with the series script.

2021 has been a great year for Jenna Ortega, as she also starred in the dramatic film “The Fallout”; which recounts the aftermath of a school shooting.

In addition to giving life to Merlina Addams in the new Tim Burton series, the actress will be part of the fifth “Scream” film that will be released in 2022.

With information from El Heraldo de México

