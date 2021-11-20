Johnny Depp says there is a boycott against him in Hollywood

Johhny Depp feels Hollywood boycotts him 1:13

(CNN) – According to Johnny Depp, the last five years have been “surreal” for him.

In his first published interview since losing a libel suit against the editor of the British newspaper The Sun, the actor spoke with The Sunday Times about his new movie “Minamata”.

Depp, who was also one of the film’s producers, portrays real-life photographer W. Eugene Smith, whose work with the magazine Life documented mercury poisoning of villagers in a Japanese town in the early 1970s.

The star reflected on her life recently, filing a lawsuit after she The Sun called him a “wife beater” in an article about his now ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims of abuse that he has denied, juxtaposed with both the story of Japanese villagers who had been poisoned and those who have suffered COVID-19.

“That’s like being scratched by a kitten,” Depp said of what he’s suffered. “Compared”.

He also reflected on the fact that the film has not been released in the United States as it has in the United Kingdom, something that he and director Andrew Levitas seem to attribute, in part, to Depp’s personal life.

The actor said of the villagers portrayed in his film: “We looked these people in the eye and promised them that we would not be exploiters.”

“That the movie would be respectful,” Depp said. “I think we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came after should keep theirs as well.”

He also referred to the “Hollywood boycott of … me.”

“A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, for the last number of years …” he said “But, you know, I’m moving to where I have to go to do all that … To get things out. to the light”.

Heard and Depp got married in 2015 after dating for several years.

They separated the following year in what turned into a controversial breakup of months with allegations of misbehavior on both sides before their divorce was finally resolved.

Depp has consistently denied ever abusing Heard and has filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against her that is currently making its way to court.