Jobless? Infonavit gives you an option to buy a house

If you do not have job, but you do have savings in the Housing subaccount, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) and the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) unveiled the new scheme Infonavit Account + Bank Credit, through which people who do not have a job will be able to acquire a home.

This credit scheme will have the support of five banks, which are: Banorte, BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank so that those interested can acquire their home, according to the institute in a statement.

How it will work

Carlos Martínez Velázquez, general director of Infonavit, said that Infonavit had an outstanding debt with the working class: to allow everyone who had savings in the Institute to take out a home loan, regardless of their working conditions.

This credit scheme will give the opportunity to those who are entitled to Infonavit but who currently do not have a job, to use the balance they have accumulated in the Housing Sub-account, to make the down payment for a mortgage loan.

This credit will be co-financed between Infonavit and the bank that the beneficiary chooses from the list of participants. In fact, it will be the banking institution that will be in charge of establishing the amount of the credit, but Infonavit will participate with 30 percent and the rest will be delivered by the bank.

In case you are interested in processing this credit, you must present the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit certificate, where the balance you have in the Housing Sub-Account will be, said document can be downloaded from the official Infonavit porfal, in the My Infonavit account section , in the option I am interested in a credit.

Credit collection will be carried out independently between Infonavit and the bank, depending on the conditions that have been established. But, it should be noted that if the person begins to work, the contributions made by his employer will be considered as a prepayment of the proportional part of the financing granted by the Institute and the monthly payment may be deducted via payroll.

One of the advantages of the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit is that it will have fixed payments every month throughout the life of the financing, which will also be calculated taking into account the age of the borrower.

