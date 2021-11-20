Jeremy Renner and his routine and diet to have Hawkeye muscles

Jeremy renner has been Hawkeye For a few years and in the process he has learned some important diet and training tricks that have helped him stay in good shape and continue to protect humanity in his series and movies.

He is not the most muscular actor in Marvel (that role has it Chris Hemsworth), but for him that is not the important thing, as part of his plan, according to Men’s Health, he has sought a sustainable point, where he not only looks like a superhero, but also has enough energy to do his job, without falling in too strict programs that cannot be sustained in the long term.

“I have had very very strict diets in certain jobs and, as I get older, I don’t have to be so strict, “he told Eat Like, where he also explained what he eats during a day and shared some tips for those who seek to lead a healthier life and get in good shape. shape.

What does Jeremy Renner eat?

To start the day, the actor revealed that he eats egg whites, avocado and bacon, and sometimes he adds a few slices of tomato, but that’s only when he’s filming and he needs to look good. Renner says that instead of a full meal, he tends to eat some healthy snacks, and when he has time, his meal consists of tuna or chicken and broccoli.

For dinner, if he’s on film, he goes for something light so he doesn’t feel heavy when he goes to sleep, but also leaves room for cheat meals, where you eat what you like and want. The actor clarified that he stays away from donuts, since someone told him that they have to run about eight miles to burn the calories they contain. The key is that all or most foods are clean and natural.