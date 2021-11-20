Jennifer Lopez ‘marries’ Maluma in the best style of ‘The Great Gatsby’

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma They are two of the Latin artists of the moment. They share an impressive talent for music and dance, as well as a passion for fashion that has led them to work with the most exclusive luxury homes. In these terms, it was a matter of fate that, after collaborating together in the studio with the hits Lonely and For you, take your relationship to the next level in the most unexpected way. The interpreter she has dressed as a wedding hand in hand with the Colombian for a very special reason that has led her to answer the big question: Thinking of getting married?







Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, the viral couple that nobody expected

No, we are not facing the final break of Bennifer but waiting for the premiere of a rom-com that has brought both artists together And it promises to be a box office smash, since only the cast have convinced us, but the plot is just as captivating. marry me follows the story of the famous singer Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), who marries a complete stranger (Owen Wilson) in front of millions of people after discovering that the handsome Bastian (Maluma) has been unfaithful to her. Despite these soap opera setbacks, the movie trailer has gone viral for very different reasons. And it is that the ostentatious wardrobe contains more of a haute couture design full of crystals and other gemstones, in perfect harmony with the maximalist and luxurious style of ‘the diva of the Bronx’.







– Only Jennifer Lopez could wear a sparkly bralette with sweatpants and heels

She dresses as a bride … on the big screen

Only Jenny from the block I could wear this magnificent Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 2016 bridal creation with a perkins neckline and long sleeves that at first could have been a simple plain dress, but is transformed thanks to some snake applique that glide envelopingly down his arms until they reach the pinnacle of design, an extension of ostrich feather ruffles in a soft pale pink tone. And the look does not end there, because every maximalist bride craves her own tiara or an imposing headdress, which in the case of Jlo has been a jewel snood of pearls and brilliant pendants undoubtedly inspired by the waste and glamor of The Great Gatsby, in whose 1974 adaptation Mia Farrow dazzled with a curiously similar styling.







– Jlo wows with a sexy ‘crop top’ on Ben Affleck’s special night

Wedding in sight? ‘Jlo’ responds

Impossible to start a marriage project without being asked about your plans as a couple. Since their reconciliation earlier this summer, Bennifer has not stopped heading covers. During the promotional tour of the film, Jennifer had to face the great unknown that every journalist dreams of clearing. Will she marry Ben Affleck? Although he has not given a definitive answer, he has stated that he would like to take that path again. “You already know me, I’m a romantic and I still believe in happy endings, so yeah, I guess, “he confessed to the show Today, unleashing madness among the followers of this iconic duo.