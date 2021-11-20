Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck give us the keys to fall style in New York

In case you’ve lived in another world for the past few months and haven’t found out, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back after being the couple of the moment about 20 years ago.

Maybe you also got lost when they recreated the scene from the video clip of Jenny From the Block on the deck of a yacht in the Mediterranean last summer, or when they walked the red carpet together in Venice and made everything official with a kiss.

In this opportunity singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took to the streets of Manhattan to continue to show that their love is now more alive than ever. Especially in the fall.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show their love on the streets of New York

Bennifer He is not afraid that the whole world will know of his love. Photo: Gotham / Getty Images.

And it is that after a summer full of looks of strappy bikinis from the firm Valentino, accompanied by kaftans Fluid, chic wide-brimmed hats, and gravity-defying, flocked-soled heels, Jennifer Lopez has shown us with her outfits the perfect way to transition into fall.

The singer looks radiant in the autumn sun, with her caramel-colored hair and stylized waves dancing over a plaid coat from Christian Dior’s Fall / Winter 2020 collection.

This time we think she put her favorite pearl-encrusted platforms, signed by Dolce & Gabbana on hiatus, to surprise us with some lace-up Christian Louboutin boots (with dizzying heels, of course).

Ben stole a kiss from JLo in the autumn sun. Photo: Gotham / Getty Images.

Whatever your opinion about the return of Bennifer, this real-life romantic comedy and its public displays of affection seem simply irresistible. The only thing we need in this last image is that JLo has a Pumpkin Spice Latte in your hand as you walk the streets of New York.

The chart also serves as a reminder that the season for coats and holding hands has finally arrived.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.