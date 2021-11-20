Jennifer Lawrence wears a green minidress with pink heels

The actress Jennifer Lawrence has recently attended the screening of ‘Don’t Look Up’ –Her latest film – at Ross House in Los Angeles, alongside Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay. The Indian Hills native has rarely been seen since announcing she was expecting her first child with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. However, this week, he attended the viewing of his recent project.

‘Don’t Look Up’ is an Adam McKay movie for Netflix, the plot of which is based on the efforts of two astronomers (whom they bring to life American actress, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio) for warning the public about the existence of a deadly comet that threatens imminent global destruction.

On the occasion of the reappearance, Lawrence He did not hesitate to attract all the lights due to his stylistic proposal. A green minidress and high heels of strips in a striking and vibrant shade of pink has been enough for the actress’s maternity look to conquer the experts in the sector.

How to wear a green minidress according to Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in a green minidress and pink heels at the ‘Don’t Look Up’ screening. TommasoBoddi / GettyImages

Jennifer Lawrence has reappeared in her pregnancy defending one of the trendiest dresses for autumn-winter that will continue to be valid in 2022. The one that has also ventured as a film producer offers the best style tips to know how to get hold of timeless designs that we can wear both at the end of the year and in the next season. Count on creations closet ground It will allow us to acquire fewer and better parts. For this reason, we consider that the interpreter of ‘The Hunger Games’ has just become the best source of inspiration to wear silhouettes that are synonymous with freshness and elegance in this autumn period.

Jennifer Lawrence has worn a mini-dress in plain tonality, something that provides greater versatility to the garment. Yours; in green, a color that according to the catwalk and asphalt will be in fashion giving a 180º turn to all our autumn and winter style formulas. The actress has completed the look with some comfortable high heel shoes in pink. Both shades are eclectic and will become the perfect alliance thanks to the game of contrasts.