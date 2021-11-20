Jennifer Lawrence and the times she has celebrated her natural beauty during pregnancy – Nueva Mujer

Jennifer Lawrence has lived his pregnancy in the happiest way and has been seen on different occasions.

The famous one has been shown to be in the best stage of her life, and she looks very much in love with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

But, in addition, it has shown the reality that the pregnant, and is that there is not always desire or opportunity to be fixed, even if it is a celebrity.

Therefore, it has given us great lessons in safety and self-love by showing oneself in nature, looking just as beautiful and radiant.

Thus, ha celebrated your beauty during pregnancy with comfortable and fashionable looks, enhancing your side more natural without makeup.

Jennifer Lawrence gives lessons in simplicity by showing herself natural in pregnancy

In leggings and top with chongo

To take a walk through the streets of New York, the actress was simple and natural wearing a sporty look of leggings and black crop top.

This time he carried a messy bun, and she wasn’t wearing makeup, but she was wearing glasses, and accessorized with black sandals.

Sports pants with t-shirt

She also looked beautiful and simple wearing a sports pants with white oversize shirt, wearing loose hair without fixing.

He wore his face without a drop of makeup, and also accessorized with black sandals, looking very comfortable.

Jumpsuit and low-bow tennis shoes

Jennifer exuded style and elegance with a very modern look, wearing a jumpsuit with a dark blue shirt collar, and striking colors in the neck area.

Supplemented with white tennis shoes, and it also showed naturally, with a tousled low bun and some dark glasses.

Shirt and midi skirt

Another look with which she wore her pregnancy with great style was with a light blue and white striped shirt with a white midi skirt.

For this outfit I will also She showed plain no makeup, and unkempt hair with a sloppy high bun.