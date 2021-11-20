Jennifer Lawrence accidentally inhaled a magnetic nose ring on the set of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she inhaled her nose ring while on the set of the upcoming political satire Don’t Look Up.

In the film, Lawrence plays an astronomer who, along with her colleague, played by Leonard DiCaprio, tries to warn the world about a giant comet that is going to destroy Earth.

Lawrence modified his look for the film, donning a red wig and wearing a nose ring to give his character a more “fierce” touch.

“I spoke to an astronomer. We decided that Kate is the fierce woman type and the ‘look at me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat’ type,” she explained to Vanity Fair.

He went on to say that the props caused a lot of embarrassing incidents in front of his co-star.

“The nose rings … one just hangs; another is a magnet,” he said. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The film features a star-studded cast alongside the leading duo including Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Meryl Streep.

“Yeah, I mean Meryl Streep was our last option,” Lawrence joked. “Unfortunately, a lot of other actresses passed, and we ended up with Meryl Streep.”

For his part, Timothée Chalamet recently shared a photo of himself as Willy Wonka in a first look at Paul King’s biopic Wonka.

Currently, the film’s release is scheduled for March 17, 2023, and it will also star Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Paterson Joseph, Rowan Atkinson, and Matt Lucas, among others.

Don’t Look Up will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 24.