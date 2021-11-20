Jennifer Aniston and the haircut that always works at 50+

Jennifer Aniston has been dialing hair trends since he won our hearts by giving life to Rachel on ‘Friends’. If we do a count of the styles that he has bet on since the nineties, we could start a journey of bob short and choppy, even those beachy waves in XL lengths that have characterized her style. Not for nothing has worn a very similar version of this court During the last years.

While we immediately associate the Golden Globe nominee, Jennifer Aniston, (for his performance on ‘The Morning Show’), to those styles of long, faded layers, like any other woman, the American actress She also had to experiment with different silhouettes before finding her favorite. It is the same one that he shared in his most recent post on Instagram with his more than 38 million followers.

The most flattering haircut is worn by Jennifer Aniston

If we remember, we will remember that Jennifer Aniston mane she was not always bright blonde. In the early nineties, the Los Angeles native wore a chocolate brown that reached her chest. Towards the beginning of the decade, the coffees were deeper and more intense, even including long bangs in a curtain at times. Towards the end, it subtly cleared and shrunk to stand between the long bobs.

It was at the beginning of the 2000s when she began to wear the trend haircut that has characterized her, sometimes enhanced by marked waves and others betting on a total straight line. The long bangs continued to appear occasionally, sometimes combed to the side and sometimes with a line in the middle, as well as the degragraphed (more or less marked according to the season) to frame their features.

With slight adjustments and variations in the tones that play between blondes and light brown, as well as in the forms, the protagonist of ‘Living with my ex’ has been in charge of perfecting the haircut that you like the most. This reminded us with the photograph he shared on his social networks, in which he appears next to his co-star of the Apple TV series, ‘The Morning Show’, Reese witherspoon.

Portrayed to illustrate the interview he gave to an American newspaper, Jennifer Aniston is maintained with a long layered haircut, which start towards the middle of his chest. For now, omit the bangs and opt for a ‘dirty’ blonde that is very natural and helps to illuminate your face, as well as being ideal to hide gray hair. Combed with a line subtly on the side, this style makes us feel that time has not passed and reminds us that it is possible to wear a look that feels valid even after more than ten years have passed.