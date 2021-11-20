James Bond surpasses Fast 9 as highest grossing film in pandemic era

No time to die It has given a great surprise and has ended up becoming the best film premiere in the pandemic era. The position was held so far by the ninth installment of Fast and furious, that counted, of course, with Vin Diesel at the head of the cast and with John Cena as the villain for the occasion. But Daniel Craig’s farewell has exceeded all expectations and has positioned himself at the top of the grossing top, with 558 million in your pocket.

“No Time to Die is now the pandemic’s highest grossing film at the international box office at $ 558 million. It has finally surpassed Fast 9’s $ 548M.”

With a delay in between, but it was worth it

Nobody expected that No time to die was to become the highest grossing in the pandemic, and less so after the delay that made the film, certainly, lose much interest from the general public. And it is that the delays in times of COVID have been the most common and there are not a few feature films or projects that unfortunately have taken much longer than expected to be able to be carried out (and even today it still happens).

No time to die has been criticized by a large part of the public for abruptly changing the original James Bond figure created by Ian Fleming. Arturo Prez-Reverte was one of those who joined those harsh criticisms that indicated that the film no longer had the masculine tone of before. However, it seems that the bad reviews have not been able to with the film and the farewell of Daniel Craig has been in style.

