Jalisco sailors were found in good health: Semar

Amílcar Salazar Méndez

Guadalajara / 20.11.2021





The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) reported that the two sailors found after being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, were in good health after undergoing a medical examination.

“When they were found, both were tied; the male element had some bruises, while the female was intact, (…) once identified, were transferred to a hospital for specialized care, presenting a good state of health, “said the agency in a statement.

It was reported that the Puerto Vallarta police found the sailors and notified both the National Guard and the Naval Command, therefore “immediately the security and naval health personnel went to the designated area“.

La Semar recalled that the elements were deprived of their liberty on November 15 in Zapopan, Jalisco, and since then “intelligence work was carried out, (…) always acting in accordance with the law and with strict respect for Human Rights. “

Likewise, it was indicated that the coordinated effort to search and location of naval personnel was essential, so that the dependence thanked the support and solidarity shown by the Mexican people.

“Thanks to the research work and the coordinated effort, it was possible to find these two elements alive that day by day work at the service of the country,” the statement added.

The illegal deprivation of liberty of the seafarers, according to federal authorities, occurred as a result of the arrest of Rosalinda ‘N’, wife of Nemesio Oseguera, The Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Laisha Michelle Oseguera González, daughter of The Mencho, allegedly was behind the disappearance of two elements of the Secretary of the Navy.

ROA