Jack Nicholson is the greatest villain in movie history, according to a study

For years, Jack Nicholson has established himself as one of the most versatile actors, with memorable films and great performances, but without a doubt his portrayal of evil characters is what has given him his legendary status.

Along with other great histrions such as Hugo Weaving or Willem Dafoe who have also given life to iconic villains, they make up a select group that any director would like to have to play the antagonist of their film.

But when it comes to choosing a single actor who is the best of the best to portray a villain on the big screen, it would be quite a lot to go for one; However, one study tried the impossible to determine who is the baddest of the bad guys.

BetVictor, an online betting company, was the one who compiled the actors and organized them according to different categories to see who is the biggest villain, among the things that were measured were who has been the highest grossing agent with their characters. more violent and who has had more style.

So it was that Jack Nicholson appears as the first place, the greatest of the villains in the cinema, above Dennis Hopper and John Malkovich who were in second and third place, respectively.

The statistics collected and that gave him the first place reveals that the actor has a count of 45 murdered people, 12 weapons used in his films, 40 malicious laughs, 33 insults launched, 7 times he was treacherous and 6 of his evil plans were successful.

With those kinds of numbers there is no doubt that Nicholson is a master when it comes to putting on the shoes of a villain, but it is also true that he has known how to choose very well the bad guys he plays like Frank Costello or Jack Torrance.

In this way, in the case of the characters who are the most evil, Jack Nicholson also came in first place with the Joker of Batman (1989) and second is Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe.

The misdeeds of the Joker in just one movie in which he appeared reached him to have 901.7 million dollars at the box office, an approval of 84% of the audience and, being the clown prince of crime, a total of 34 evil laughs.

Other actors who also made the top ten for a character include Dennis Hopper with Howard Payne, Javier Bardem with 007 Silva’s villain Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in Hard to Kill and Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith.

What do you think of the ranking? Do you think there is another iconic actor missing for playing villains? Tell us in the comments.

