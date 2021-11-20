ITZY’s Ryujin dances to Billie Eilish’s beat with Therefore I Am

ITZY continues to evolve and there are more and more opportunities to see individual idol talents showing off their best, check out Ryujin’s new project.

East girl group She stands out at all times for her girl power and overflowing energy on stage. Their performances are capable of turning heads, but although their teamwork is excellent, the girls from ITZY They also shine when each shows their skills.

We recently saw him with Ryujin, who became the Artist of the Month for the November issue on the STUDIO CHOOM channel.

This is not the first time that a member of the female group from JYP Entertainment reaches this platform, but each time the result has been fantastic, as his talent for dance he got the applause from the fans.

Ryujin dances Therefore I Am in a dance cover

For your presentation, the K-Pop idol selected the melody of Therefore I Am and took over the track while showing his best dance steps. Shin ryujin he gave an emotional presentation and kept us attentive to the screen.

The girl wore a black outfit where she combined a wide suit with a crop top and tennis shoes, but a key point for her style came with the purple lipstick that accompanied her makeup.

You may also be interested: Billie Eilish has a funny name for her fans, what is it?

While the ITZY member’s dance was great, we cannot leave aside the expressions where she performed this song, which is originally from Billie eilish and for the fans of both girls this was certainly an iconic moment.

ITZY: The group’s most recent projects

The girls recently released their album Crazy in love and promoted the melody of MAD As their lead single, they also gifted us with several Swipe performances and experienced a new era in their career.

Also, we recently saw the idols passing through Jeju, as they were invited to a special Burberry installation where they showed their more fashionista side.

Do you want to know more about the ITZY girls? We tell you when each of them measures so you can figure out how you would look next to them.