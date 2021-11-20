Donnie Yen was one of the last actors to join the cast of John Wick 4. He is an actor famous for starring in martial arts movies like Iron Monkey and Ip Man. In addition, he has worked on such notable films as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mulan, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The actor, choreographer and martial artist knows “something” about fights in movies.

In a new recent interview with Collinder (via ComicBook), Yen praised the John Wick franchise and its director (Chad Stahelski), noting that this work is being the best and the most fun than any of the other Hollywood projects in which he has participated.

“I have to take this opportunity to express my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves). They are lovely men, gentlemen, they have great hearts. Keanu has a good soul, he is a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, it’s not just that, he understands movies. […] I’m having a better time working with them on this movie, more than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my thanks.“.

Yen continued to praise Keanu Reeves: “It’s great, it’s more than I bargained for. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He has put in hours, he has worked and he can do it. It’s not any joke. I have that respect for him and he’s a great guy to hang out with and work with.“.

In addition to Reeves and Yen, the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 includes Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown (Highlander) and Rina Sawayama, a pop singer who will debut in the cinema.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2022.