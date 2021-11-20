It is industrial in style and surrounded by greenery – Para Ti Magazine

The brand new actress and film director sold her luxurious California vacation home for $ 8 million. With a beautiful panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean, it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The renowned actress and film producer, Natalie Portman, he sold his Beach house on California at a value of 8 million dollars. Surrounded by greenery and an incredible view of the Pacific Ocean, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. His ashady industrial style design, mixes steel, glass and concrete.

The exteriors of the former Portman residence.

The exteriors are impressive. The vegetation transmits freshness and warmth, while the view of the sea, provides a dose of calm and relaxation, perfect for a beach house. It also has several corners with comfortable reclaimed wood armchairs that invite you to sit and appreciate the beautiful views, and a grill next to a fire pit for colder days.

The dining room and living room of the beach house.

The floors are concrete and the ceilings are covered by a shiny steel. Three garage-style glass doors cut through the Wide and bright living room including kitchen and dining room. They also open completely to the outside, providing incredible unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.

The furniture is dark and shiny wood. Comfortable and soft armchairs surround a modern fireplace perfect for cold days. The rugs were used for sectorize and mark the transition between one environment and another.

A state-of-the-art kitchen.

A thin and short wall hides the kitchen from the rest of the environment and next to it, a bar with stools characteristic of the industrial style, and a mini living room made up of comfortable armchairs, wooden chairs and a glass coffee table.

One of the environments appears to be a mini library, with a main wall full of books that reach up to the ceiling and another fireplace next to comfortable armchairs perfect to sit at read and disconnect at any moment of the day.

A space for reading.

There are four bedrooms but one is the main one. Count with one suite bathroom divided by a sliding door in white. The views from the beds are incredible.



Two of the four bedrooms in the beach house.