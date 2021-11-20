It is already the best launch in the history of Xbox in its first week

The racing video game breaks a new record in its number of players and is going for more.

An achievement to frame. Forza Horizon 5 has already managed to exceed the number of 10 million players, a milestone within the reach of very few. So much so that, according to what its managers have announced through Twitter, FH 5 has become the best launch in the history of Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

Given the growth in recent days of open world driving game activity hopefully this figure will fall short sooner rather than later. Thus, at the beginning of the week it was reported that Forza Horizon 5 had already gathered eight million players, while on November 10 there were “only” four million. On the other hand, and despite being an Xbox Game Pass premiere, its edition in physical format has managed to sneak into the top-5 best-sellers in the United Kingdom.

Great absence from The Game Awards

The popularity of the video game is being accompanied by outstanding reviews of the specialized press. However, a few days ago we met the nominees for The Game Awards 2021, counting Forza Horizon 5 as one of their great absences. Its omission has generated a lot of debate on social networks, although FH 5 is present in other categories of the event with the possibility of taking home statuettes.

On the other hand, Forza Horizon 5 was awarded yesterday at the Xataka Awards as the best video game of the year, beating Age of Empires IV in the vote. If you want to know more about FH 5, do not hesitate to consult the analysis of Forza Horizon 5 by comrade Alejandro Pascual, which read like this: “Forza Horizon 5 is the definitive installment, or it should be, with the most beautiful and complete environment of all its festivals “.

More about: Forza Horizon 5 and Playground Games.