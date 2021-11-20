“It is a good thing, but it is very easy to manipulate our thoughts”

Related news

Two of Hollywood’s funniest stars get dramatic in The Shrink Next Door. Will ferrell and Paul rudd are the stars of the new Apple TV + miniseries, the adaptation of a popular podcast about the relationship of manipulation and dependence that the Jewish millionaire Marty Markowitz had for thirty years with Ike Herschkopf, the psychiatrist of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Courtney Love.

The seriousness of his new collaboration quickly disappears in his meeting with the international press. Their chaotic exchange of jokes in response to the question of why they haven’t worked together again after starring in the cult film The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its sequel, The masters of the news, is a good example of conversation with actors and comedians.

Rudd: You refused!

Ferrell: I refused so many times… Paul begged me.

Rudd: I sent him a lot of letters and gifts.

Ferrell: Flowers every week. In the end I woke up one day and said to myself: why am I being such a jerk?

Rudd: I was very happy. I think I exhausted it.

Ferrell: In the end I fell asleep and said yes.

Rudd: I think COVID also had something to do with it. Will said to himself: why am I fighting this?

Ferrell: It was all that we are counting and that Paul was in charge of the project and Ryan Gosling said no.

Rudd: That should be the headline. Ryan Gosling screwed up not doing this project.

The dynamic between the stars seems much healthier than that of the characters they play in a miniseries developed by Georgia Pritchett, screenwriter and producer wins 4 Emmy Awards for Veep and Succession, from the podcast of Joe nocera. Throughout eight episodes, the viewer will witness a toxic relationship in amazement that leads Markowitz to cut ties with his loved ones, allow his psychiatrist to move into his luxurious country house, sign him to his family business as a consultant and play with your money for three decades. Among many other Herschkopf manipulations that it is best to discover episode by episode.





You had the opportunity to speak with Marty Markowitz before doing the series. How was that meeting?

Ferrell: I asked him about all kinds of things. Marty had already talked about almost everything on the podcast, and he knew we had heard him. We went to his country house and he showed us the area, the tennis court, the guest house where he lived, the place where Ike dictated his books to me and he wrote them … What caught my attention the most is that for many people this would be an embarrassing experience. How could he be so open to sharing what had happened to him? Marty felt like he could help people and didn’t care what they might think. He wanted to tell his story.

Rudd: It was interesting because he told me things that were very useful for me to play Ike. There were things that had not appeared on the podcast, like that in each session he would sit behind his desk. That was interesting to me, because I had never heard of a psychiatrist doing that. I see it as a power dynamic on his part. Marty also recounted that for thirty years he did not believe he had ever seen him without his tennis shoes on. We incorporate details like this into the story.

The miniseries explores what happens when red lines are crossed in therapy. Has this project changed the way you see it?

Rudd: I think therapy is a good thing and that it can be beneficial for many people, but perhaps after watching the series the audience will realize that people are not perfect and that it is very easy to manipulate our thoughts. It can happen in an obvious way, but also gradually over time. It is good to ask yourself some questions and follow your instincts instead of paying too much attention to the voices on the television and the information that reaches you on the phone.

Ferrell: Therapy is for anyone who wants to face it. It is something that requires a leap of faith. You have to trust that person who sits across from you. The series shows how fine the line can be in a doctor-patient relationship, and how easily that trust can be broken if you’re not too aware of what’s going on.

The challenge of bringing Ike to life was very different. He has had nothing to do with the series or the podcast. Paul, what was it like stepping into the skin of such an enigmatic character without being able to talk to him?

Rudd: I think I remember that the suicide statistics within the profession of psychologists is higher than in most jobs. At the end of the day we are all people, and being human means not being perfect and having flaws. It was never clear what his first intentions were, if he was present from the beginning or if those megalomaniac ideas appeared over time. I don’t think it’s such a strange story. Humans can take advantage of others even if they don’t realize it, but I think if we asked you today if you now think you did something wrong with Marty, you would still say no. He has a very particular way of seeing things.

Was it clear from the beginning that Will was going to be Marty and Paul was going to play Ike?

Ferrell: It’s funny, because they asked us that, and the truth is that in the middle of filming we asked ourselves the same question. For whatever reason, I assumed he would play Marty and Paul did the same for Ike. I don’t really know why, but there was never a conversation about it. It seemed like the most natural option for both of us.

Rudd: It would be a very fun experiment to reroll the series exchanging the characters, but I don’t think Apple would dare to finance it. As an exercise in interpretation it would be very interesting, of course.

Still from ‘The Shrink Next Door’.

Apple TV +

You come from making movies together Anchorman. This is a radical registry change.

Ferrell: Paul and I have the same agents and this was a project that was being developed within the agency. We both heard that the other was interested in doing it and we had never done anything like this together, especially from a tone standpoint.

Rudd: The podcast had caught our attention. We listened to it and found it something interesting to deal with. That it was something so different from what we had done before was a bonus. We didn’t deliberately look for it, but it was something we realized while shooting the miniseries. This is not AnchormanOf course, but it was a better experience because we had worked together before and we had a great time doing it.

How was traveling to the past and recovering all those eighties looks?

Rudd: Helen Hung, our costume designer, did an amazing job. I think that Ike was considered a benchmark in style and it is very enjoyable when you play a character who likes to play with styling, especially in a time like the 80s. It was very fun to wear some of the things that Ike was wearing, and the truth, there were a couple of things that I remembered using at that time.

After the pandemic and with the conversations going on right now about mental health, has your point of view on the series changed?

Ferrell: That’s a good question. I had not considered it until now, but it is true that it is being a difficult time for many people and many families because of the pandemic and how everything in our lives has changed. Mental health is even more important now. Hopefully the series invites people to manage their therapy in a healthy and appropriate way.

Rudd: Now we are seeing in the world of sports, how people are more open about their mental health problems. It is a step forward.

The first four chapters of ‘The Shrink Next Door’ are now available on Apple TV +. The remaining four episodes will premiere on Fridays, at the rate of one per week.

You may also like…

• Criticism: ‘Perfect Life’, Leticia Dolera gets it right again with her realistic look at motherhood

• 10 short series available on Amazon Prime Video ideal to watch in a weekend

• Review: ‘The wheel of time’, a start with potential, money on the screen and a lot of information

Follow the topics that interest you